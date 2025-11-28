Lingenfelter Collection Hosts Annual Toys for Tots Drive

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Brighton’s Lingenfelter Collection is hosting its 6th annual Toys for Tots drive with local Marines this Saturday. Ken Lingenfelter says car enthusiast of all ages are encouraged come by and bring a new toy to get inside.



“We’re asking people to just bring an unwrapped toy for the donation. If they want us to the do the shopping, they can leave us a few bucks at the front,” he said.



“Also, we’ll have Santa Claus here and the Grinch, and some things for kids to do.”



The Lingenfelter Collection is located at 7819 Lochlin Drive in Brighton. Saturday’s Toys for Tots drive runs from 11 am until 2 pm.



“We’re always moving things around, buying and selling, and changing things up. There are some really cool things here for everybody to see,” Lingenfelter added.