Lingenfelter Collection Hosting Fall Open House Saturday

October 8, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



This Saturday is your chance to check out a rarely seen collection of cars and support a good cause at the same time.



The Lingenfelter Collection is opening their doors for their fall open house, with 100% of the proceeds going to the Pink Fund.



There is no set donation amount needed to enter the open house. Owner Ken Lingenfelter said donation amounts range, but every dollar helps. The Pink Fund supports people going through breast cancer treatment by assisting with “household bill payments, community engagement and education.”



Everyone is welcome at the family friendly event. Free posters will be given out while supplies last.



There will be almost 150 Corvettes, exotic and muscle cars on display. Among the cars in the collection is one that was built to race the Blue Angels. Lingenfelter told WHMI the car won and helped forge a bond between the two organizations.



The event runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.



The Lingenfelter Collection only opens to the public for their fundraising events. They also host a spring open house that supports cancer research and a toy drive in the winter for Toys for Tots.



The Lingenfelter Collection is located at 7819 Lochlin Drive, in Brighton.



(photo credit: The Lingenfelter Collection)