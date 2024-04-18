Lingenfelter Collection Charity Spring Open House This Saturday

April 18, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Brighton's Lingenfelter Collection is hosting its annual charity spring open house this Saturday. That's where you'll see a unique collection of high-end luxury sports cars, along with numerous Corvette models.



"This is a private collection that we use specifically for charity fundraisers. There's a high percentage of General Motors cars, but we've got some Ferraris and muscle cars. The center room of the collection has about 55 Corvettes of all types and ages. There's a lot of fun cars to get a chance to see," says owner Ken Lingenfelter.



Lingenfelter says they raised about $55,000 during last year's charity open house.



"We're accepting a donation in any amount at the door," he says. "Some people give us a little bit. Some people write big checks. It's all to support the American Cancer Society."



Saturday's charity open house runs from 10a-5p at the Lingenfelter Collection at 7819 Lochlin Dr in Brighton.