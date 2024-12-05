Lingenfelter Collection Annual Toy Drive This Saturday

December 5, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



What’s better than Santa and sports cars? Helping children in need at the same time.



The Lingenfelter Collection is hosting its 3rd annual Holiday Toy Drive and Open House this Saturday from noon until 3 p.m.



The event, which also includes Northville Concours d/Elegance and Lansing Capital City Corvette Club, will give the public a chance to see vehicles that are typically not on display. The collection is generally not open to the public, except during special charity events held each year.



“View over 100 Corvettes, Ferraris and other distinguished automobiles,” a Facebook post about the event said. “To partake in this automotive spectacle, we kindly request a toy or monetary contribution upon entry. Your generous support is not only appreciated but also vital in championing this important cause!”



Can’t make it but still want to help? The group is also accepting Amazon Donations.



“The toys will be collected in the middle room and we will be filling up three vehicles with toys,” the Facebook post said. “A very special Bright Green Camaro, a modified truck from AEV and a Torch Red Corvette!!”



Santa isn’t the only special holiday guest stopping by. The Grinch is also expected to show up, but isn’t expected to steal Christmas this year.



Kids will be able to get a “hero card” from a Sprint Car driver who will be at the Collection with his car. He will also be filling his racecar with toys.



The toys will be remaining in the community, making sure kids in Livingston County have a happy holiday season. Toys for Tots has a facility at Tanger Outlets in Howell, where donations are sorted and available for families in need.



The Lingenfelter Collection is located at 7819 Lochlin Drive, in Brighton.



(photo credit: Lingenfelter Collection)