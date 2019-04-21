Lingenfelter Open House To Benefit American Cancer Society

Livingston County residents will have an opportunity to check out a rare car collection this weekend to help support a good cause.



The Lingenfelter Collection will be opening its doors to the public this Saturday, April 27th from 10am to 5pm. The Spring Open House will benefit The American Cancer Society by allowing community members to make donations of their choice at the door. The American Cancer Society works to fund and conduct research, share expert information, support patients, and spread the word about prevention. A donation to the American Cancer Society allows guests to view what is hailed as one of the best rare car collections in the world with more than 200 unique vehicles including corvettes, muscle cars and exotics.



There will be activities throughout the day like poster signing by Ken Lingenfelter from 1:30 to 2pm and 3:30 to 4pm, and the start-up of the Enzo Ferrari at 3:15pm. The event will also host food vendors on site including Tony’s Dogs. The Lingenfelter Collection is located at 7819 Lochlin Drive in Brighton. You’ll find details at the link below.