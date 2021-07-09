Linden Schools Asking Voters For Renewal Of Millage

July 9, 2021

By Mike Kruzman/news@whmi.com



An area school district is asking voters to approve a non-homestead operating millage renewal.



Linden Community Schools has the proposal on the August 3rd ballot. Superintendent Russ Ciesielski said this renewal allows LCS to continue levying no more than 18 mils over 9 years. Districts are capped at 18 mills, but may ask for additional mills as a protection against the Headlee Amendment rollback. Currently, Linden has a non-homestead operating millage of 20.3746 mills. Ciesielski asked residents to think of this as a safety net against potential lost revenue that will not increase homeowner taxes.



He said, in a video on YouTube, that this millage provides the schools $2-million per year. These funds are used for staffing, school supplies, classroom supplies, and resources like devices. The superintendent pointed out that this renewal does not apply to non-primary residences or other exempt properties, but would include most businesses, industrial properties and second homes in the district.



A link to the video can be found below.