Linden Schools Supports Placing $55M Bond Proposal On Ballot

February 8, 2020

The Linden Community Schools Board of Education has approved placing a $55 million bond proposal on the May 5th ballot.



The comprehensive bond proposal addresses needs in four general categories, which are enhancing student safety and school security, expanding and enhancing the instructional environment, remodeling, upgrading, and constructing school facilities, and upgrading technology and technology infrastructure.



The bond proposal calls for numerous projects, including adding a Media Center to Linden Elementary School, expanding the Linden High School Media Center, adding secure entrances to Central, Hyatt, and Linden Elementary, Linden Middle School, and Linden High School, relocating the Early Childhood Center to Hyatt Elementary, building a new Multipurpose Center between Linden Middle School and Linden High School, developing areas for student collaboration, and adding space for robotics instruction and Science, Technology, Engineer, and Math (STEM) programming.



The school district worked with construction and architectural specialists to complete an in-depth facility study in early 2019. The overall focus was to identify projects designed to upgrade and enhance the learning environment. The bond proposal was developed following a review of the facility study by the school district’s Facilities Needs Committee and Strategic Planning Leadership Group.



For more, bond-related information, visit www.lindenschools.org and click on 2020 School Election. Residents are also invited to call any Linden Community Schools Principal or contact School Superintendent Russell Ciesielski at 810-591-0983 or by email at rciesiel@lindenschools.org.