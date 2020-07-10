Linden Schools Puts $55 Million Bond On November Ballot

July 10, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





The Linden Community Schools Board of Education has approved placing a $55 million bond proposal on the November 3rd ballot.



Originally the one mill proposal had been set to go to the voters on May 5th, but was pulled from the ballot in a bid to keep voters safe and to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Linden district officials say the November ballot proposal contains the same projects as the May 5th proposal, and that the net tax rate increase will also remain the same—1.0 mill. They say to reduce overall bond interest cost, the bonds will be sold in three series.



Four general categories are being addressed with the proposal, including enhancing student safety and school security, expanding and enhancing the instructional environment, remodeling, upgrading, and constructing school facilities and upgrading technology and technology infrastructure. Numerous projects will be implemented if the bond passes, including adding a Media Center to Linden Elementary School while expanding the Linden High School Media Center. It will also add secure entrances to Central, Hyatt, and Linden Elementary, Linden Middle School, and Linden High School and relocate the Early Childhood Center from its current location in Argentine Elementary to Hyatt Elementary. In addition, a new Multipurpose Center will be constructed between Linden Middle School and Linden High School, developing areas for student collaboration, and adding space for robotics instruction and Science, Technology, Engineer, and Math (STEM) programming.



Superintendent Russ Ciesielski said the district will be producing informational materials and making community presentations to explain the various components of the election proposal. “We want to make sure members of our community understand the ballot proposal, and that all of their questions are answered before the November 3rd election.” He also reminds that registered voters can cast their ballot at the polls on Election Day or from September 19th through Election Day by absentee ballot.



To obtain bond-related information, residents of the school district are invited to visit www.lindenschools.org and click on 2020 School Election. Residents are also invited to contact School Superintendent Russell Ciesielski at 810-591-0983 or by email at rciesiel@lindenschools.org