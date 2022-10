Linden Road Resurfacing Project Starts Today

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A road resurfacing project is getting underway in Fenton Township.



The Genesee County Road Commission will be resurfacing Linden Road from the Livingston County line to the Linden city limits beginning today.



The Road Commission advises that two-way traffic will be maintained but motorists should allow additional time to reach their destination.



The expected completion date is October 12th.