Portion Of Linden Road Closed

March 21, 2022

TRAFFIC ADVISORY:





A road closure is in effect until further notice for a portion of a road in northern Livingston County due to spring thaws.



Linden Road, south of Bennett Lake Road, is closed to all traffic between 11,224 and 11,300 Linden Road.



Per the Livingston County Road Commission, the closure took effect at 1pm Monday, March 21st.



Officials say the closure is necessary due to the deterioration of the roadway during the springtime thaw. The Commission says further notification will be sent when the roadway is re-opened.



EMS vehicles are also being advised to use an alternate route.