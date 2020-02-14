Linden Man Rejects Plea Offer On Child Sex Assault Charges

February 14, 2020

A Linden man accused of inappropriately touching children at his wife’s daycare center has rejected a plea offer.



62-year-old Douglas William Walsh is charged with six counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct involving at least two alleged victims under the age of 13. A trial had been set to begin last month in Genesee County Circuit Court, but court records show it was delayed until April 22nd after Walsh rejected a plea offer at a pre-trial hearing earlier this week.



The charges stem from incidents that reportedly occurred in August of 2014 at the in-home family child care center operated by Walsh’s wife. Authorities conducted interviews with a 9-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl, both of whom said Walsh touched them in their genital area on more than one occasion in the basement and upstairs of the home. Walsh’s attorney previously said the charges were unfounded and would be proven so at trial.



The child care home had its license suspended in July of 2017 by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs as a result of the allegations, though its operator is not facing any charges. Walsh remains free on a $60,000 personal recognizance bond. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison. (JK)