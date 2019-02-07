Linden Man Enters Plea In Shooting Death Of Friend

A plea has been entered by a Linden man accused of shooting his friend to death.



22-year-old Floyd Bryon Blalock Jr. had been charged with second-degree murder in the September 22nd incident that authorities say took place in an apartment on Seymour Road in Argentine Township. Court records show that on Tuesday, authorities lowered the homicide charge to manslaughter, to which Blalock then entered a guilty plea to along with a felony firearm count. Police responded after receiving a call about the shooting and found 28-year-old Christopher Baldwin dead at the scene. Witnesses said Blalock had removed the magazine from a 9mm semi-automatic handgun, pointed it at his friend and pulled the trigger thinking the weapon was unloaded. However, Argentine Township Police Chief Daniel Allen said even though the magazine was removed, a bullet remained in the chamber. Baldwin was hit in the chest. Witnesses said that the two men often joked around with the gun, pulling the trigger after unloading the weapon. Blalock faces up to four years in prison when he is sentenced March 4th in Genesee County Circuit Court.