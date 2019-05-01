Linden Man Charged With Sexual Assault Headed To Trial

May 1, 2019

An area man has been bound over for trial on charges alleging he sexually assaulted a woman at a home.



40-year-old Rrok Dedivanaj recently appeared in 53rd District Court in Howell and was bound over to Livingston County Circuit Court on five counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct - force or coercion.



Court records show the charges stem from an incident reported to have occurred on December 15th of 2018. An 18-year-old female from South Lyon told authorities she had been sexually assaulted by Dedivanaj at a home in Tyrone Township. Dedivanaj’s family reportedly owns Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar and Mega Coney Island in Fenton.



Future court dates have yet to be scheduled for Dedivanaj. (DK)