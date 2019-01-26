Linden Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Local Woman

January 26, 2019

A Linden man is facing local sexual assault charges following accusations made by a South Lyon woman.



40-year-old Rrok Dedivanaj was arraigned Wednesday in 53rd District Court in Howell. He faces five counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct - force or coercion. Court records show the charges stem from an incident reported to have occurred on December 15th of 2018.



An 18-year-old female from South Lyon told authorities she had been sexually assaulted by Dedivanaj at a home in Tyrone Township. Dedivanaj posted bond the day of his arraignment. He is due back in court January 30th for a probable cause conference, where a judge will determine whether there is enough evidence to send his case to trial.



The Tri-County Times reports Dedivanaj’s family owns Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar and Mega Coney Island in Fenton.