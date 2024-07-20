Linden Fundraiser for Couple Who Lost Home in a Fire

July 20, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



WHMI's Ellen Morgan will be at a fundraiser in Linden Sunday.



Friends and family of Donna and Jeff Roberts are trying to raise money for the couple, who recently lost their house in a fire.



Sunday's fundraiser is is from 1 pm to 8 pm at Stoney Acres Barn off Lobdell Road in Linden.



Admission is $10. There will be food, live bands and raffles, plus it's BYOB.



Some Items needed for the fundraiser:



1. Raffle tickets & 50/50 tickets

2. Disposable silverware

3. Disposable plates & bowls

4. Napkins or paper towel

5. Items to make up baskets to raffle off

6. Or already made up gift baskets to raffle

7. Gift certificates

8. Items for silent auction

9. Baked goodies baskets ect.



