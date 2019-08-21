Wooden Playscape At Linden Eagles Park To Be Re-Stained

August 21, 2019

Volunteers are needed to help spruce up a popular playscape for kids in the City of Linden.



Linden Eagles Park is a playground area and park located at the end of Walmar Street, just off Silver Lake Road in downtown Linden. City officials and volunteers will re-stain the wooden play structure in the park this Saturday from 10am to noon. The Tri-County Times reports the public is invited to join and a section of the playscape was already re-stained in July by volunteers from Linden Pay it Forward, the Linden Baseball team, God’s Love Foundation, City Council and other individuals. About one-third was done and organizers are hoping to have it completed this weekend.



The structure was paid for and built by volunteers in 1995 but hasn’t been stained in several years. Mayor Danielle Cusson told the Times that after a third successful spring cleanup, it was decided to get volunteers to stain it again, adding Linden is very lucky to have so many people volunteering their time. (JM)