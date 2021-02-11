Linden Considers Providing Water To Fenton Twp. Development

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





The City of Linden is moving toward providing a Fenton Township property with water service.



On Monday, Linden City Council considered a proposal from DMK Development to connect their planned assisted living facility on Silver Lake Road to the city’s water system. The Tri-County Times reports that a meeting with DMK is set this week to discuss the proposal. The 8.26-acre parcel where the facility would be built was granted rezoning last month by the Fenton Township Board of Trustees for a Planned Unit Development.



The developers say the 83-bed assisted living facility will be called Silver Lake Road Assisted Living. The request also needs approval from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).



Linden City Manager Ellen Glass said the assisted living facility would be charged at a higher rate than city residents. In addition, Linden’s interim director of the Department of Public Works, Tom Trice, said developers would also need to help pay for a needed tank and booster pump.