Linden Schools To Break Ground On 2020 Bond Program

September 16, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Linden Community Schools will officially kick off construction on its $55 (m) million bond program this Friday.



Administrators, students, the Board of Education, and community members will be gathering for a ceremonial groundbreaking at the site of the district’s forthcoming Multi-Purpose Center. The groundbreaking will begin at 5:30pm.



Superintendent Russ Ciesielski said they’re excited to begin transforming Linden Community Schools. He said the bond improvements will not only allow them to continue to provide an exceptional learning environment for district students but also offer key resources for the greater Linden community as well.



The Multi-Purpose Center is a 44,000-square-foot new build that will connect Linden Middle School and Linden High School. Planned amenities include a fitness room, a community space for parties and events, an elevated running track, wrestling room, batting cages, a gymnastics space with 300 seats, and a traditional gymnasium with 300 seats.



Other notable projects included in the 2020 Bond Program are the addition of a Media Center to Linden Elementary School, expansion of the Linden High School Media Center, the addition of secure entrances to all district schools, relocation of the Early Childhood Center to Hyatt Elementary, and creating collaborative STEM space, among others.



Southfield-based Barton Malow will serve as the construction manager on the bond program.