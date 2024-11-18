Linden Community Schools Receives “Unmodified” Audit Opinion

November 18, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com



Linden Community Schools joins other area districts in receiving top marks on its latest financial audit.



The Board of Education accepted the findings of the 2023-2024 financial audit completed by the Rehmann Group at a meeting in early November.



Doug Deeter, CPA with Rehmann Group, issued an un-modified opinion. It’s is the highest level of assurance that an independent auditor can provide. That signifies that the district’s financial statements present a fair and accurate view of its financial position, in all material respects, in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).



Superintendent Russ Ciesielski commented “We are excited to showcase the diligence that Linden has shown to be financially responsible. Our students and our community deserve it. We will continue to invest in our students, staff, and educational programs.”



Linden Community Schools Business Director Kylie Rush stated “Linden Schools is committed to maintaining the highest standards of financial reporting and transparency.”



The 2023-24 financial audit can be found on the district transparency page on the Linden Community School website. That link is provided.