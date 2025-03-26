Bobcat Spotted In Linden Area

March 26, 2025

A bobcat is apparently on the prowl in the Linden area.



MLive.com reports that resident and local business owner Alana Stamper’s Ring camera caught footage of the bobcat roaming around her yard early last Sunday morning. It apparently ran off after hearing the camera alert.



The MDNR notes bobcats are present in Michigan, including in urban areas. There are permitted hunting and trapping seasons in the state.



www.animaldiversity.org states “bobcats are becoming increasingly habituated to urban and suburban settings, though their reclusive ways make it unlikely that they will be seen”.



Top photo: Stamper

Bottom: MDNR