Local Woman Found Safe After Reported Missing Sunday Afternoon

January 22, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local woman who went missing on Sunday afternoon has been found safe.



Michigan State Police issued a request for public assistance in locating 85-year-old Linda Holmes.



She had last been seen around 1:30pm and was en route to a subdivision off M-59 in the Howell area but never arrived and doesn’t have a cell phone. State Police reported that Holmes was found safe and thanked the public for getting the word out.