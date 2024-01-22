Local Woman Found Safe After Reported Missing Sunday Afternoon
January 22, 2024
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
A local woman who went missing on Sunday afternoon has been found safe.
Michigan State Police issued a request for public assistance in locating 85-year-old Linda Holmes.
She had last been seen around 1:30pm and was en route to a subdivision off M-59 in the Howell area but never arrived and doesn’t have a cell phone. State Police reported that Holmes was found safe and thanked the public for getting the word out.