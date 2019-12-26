Police Say Man Lured & Then Assaulted Girl In Genoa Twp.

December 26, 2019

A Wayne County man has been arraigned and jailed months after being charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Genoa Township.



24-year-old Luis Santana of Lincoln Park was originally indicted in August on more than half a-dozen counts, including third and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and child sexually abusive activity. But authorities say he remained at large while traveling between Puerto Rico and Miami, Florida. He was finally arrested when he returned to Michigan for a visit.



According to testimony provided by Livingston County Sheriff’s Detective Curt Novara, Santana approached a teen girl at the Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi last April where we worked as a perfume salesman. He reportedly handed her a perfume sample with his phone number on it. He and the girl then began texting each other at which point he sent several sexually explicit photos. Later that month, Detective Novara said Santana picked the girl up from her home and drove to the Lowe's Home Improvement store in Genoa Township, where the pair allegedly had sex several times. He also offered her $2,000 to make a pornographic movie.



The girl reportedly informed Santana that she was younger than 16, at which point he replied, "I guess I'll be going to jail." And that’s exactly where he is, lodged at the Livingston County Jail in lieu of a $200,000 cash/surety bond. Santana, who is set to return to court on Jan. 28 for a preliminary exam, faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted. (JK)