Limited Tickets Remain for Howell Chamber's Annual Dinner & Citizens of the Year Awards

January 23, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce's Annual Dinner & Citizens of the Year Awards is coming up next week at Crystal Gardens on East Grand River Ave.



Meanwhile, tickets are limited. The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce says the time is now to reserve a seat for the event, taking place on Thursday, Jan. 29 from 5-8:30pm.



The annual event, sponsored by Citizens Insurance, honors the service, dedication, and leadership of those who have left a lasting impact on the community.



Business Award Nominees:



Business Innovator Award



• Titan Plumbing

• Trinity Health Livingston

• Medline Industries



Community Engagement & Philanthropy Award



• Jake Andrews, Hartland Insurance

• John Cueter, Brighton Ford

• Michael Sage, DTE Energy



Rick Scofield Business of the Year Award



• Boss Engineering

• First Impression Print & Marketing

• Aberrant Ales



A link to the event details is posted below.