Limited Seating for Derby Day at The Reserve in Pinckney

April 30, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Hats, horses, live music, lawn games and good times. That’s what’s planned this weekend during Derby Day at The Reserve.



But that’s not all. There will also be raffles, themed cocktails and fashion contests.



The event is taking place Saturday from 4-8:30pm at The Reserve Event Center in Pinckney. Tickets start at $35 and seating is limited.



A link to the full interview about Derby Day with Morning Drive's Chuck and Madison is posted below, along with a link to the event page.



Photo/Tracy Kolby