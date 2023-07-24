Limestone Resurfacing On Pleasant Street In Argentine Twp.

July 24, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A limestone resurfacing project is scheduled tomorrow in Argentine Township.



The Genesee County Road Commission will be resurfacing Pleasant Street between Silver Lake Road and Harper Street on Tuesday.



The work is expected to be done between 7am and 4pm and is weather permitting.



Pleasant Street will be closed to thru-traffic.



The Road Commission advises that motorists allow additional time to reach their destination.