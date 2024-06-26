Brighton's Lil' Chef to Close After Nearly 52 Years

June 26, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



A veritable institution in Brighton will soon be closing its doors forever.



Li’l Chef, located on West Grand River in the Brookside Plaza, which has been serving breakfast, lunch and dinner for nearly 52 years, will close for good (full statement issued by the Steele family is below) this Sunday. The owners, Scott and Stephanie Steele, issued a joint statement Wednesday on Facebook saying that after careful consideration they had decided to retire.



It was known that the business had been up for sale for quite some time. The couple said, “Lil Chef has left an indelible mark on our hearts and taste buds…The Steele family’s legacy will live on in the fond memories we hold and the stories we continue to share.”



There were many comments on social media (Facebook) in regard to the imminent closure of the restaurant. One customer said she and her husband had their first date there 37 years ago. Other comments include “Best breakfast I’ve had,” and “We will surely miss you.” Yet another customer said she was eating breakfast there 20 years ago when she went into labor. “(A) place where you can meet family and friends and strangers who become your friend,” said another.



The restaurant will open its doors Sunday to friends and well-wishers “to join...in honoring the Steele family and celebrating the legacy of Lil Chef," the statement says.

Below is the full statement by Scott and Stephanie Steele, the owners of Lil Chef:



"It is with both nostalgia and gratitude that we announce the closure of Lil Chef, a beloved institution in our community for nearly 52 years. The Steele family, who have tirelessly operated and nurtured Lil Chef since its inception, have decided to retire, marking the end of an era filled with warmth, delicious meals, and cherished memories.



Since opening its doors in 1973, Lil Chef has been more than just a restaurant; it has been a gathering place, a hub of culinary delight, and a cornerstone of our community. From hearty breakfasts that started countless days with smiles, to comforting dinners that brought families together, Lil Chef has left an indelible mark on our hearts and taste buds.



The Steele family's dedication and passion have shone through in every meal served and every conversation shared. Their commitment to quality, hospitality, and the simple joy of good food has enriched the lives of generations of patrons.



As we bid farewell to Lil Chef, let us celebrate the countless moments of joy and connection that have been fostered within its walls. The Steele family's legacy will live on in the fond memories we hold and the stories we continue to share.



We invite you to join us in honoring the Steele family and celebrating the legacy of Lil Chef. The restaurant's final day of service will be Sunday, June 30. This day will be a time to reflect on the countless memories made and the friendships formed over meals shared at Lil Chef.



While Lil Chef may be closing its doors, the spirit of camaraderie and the memories created within its walls will endure in our hearts forever."