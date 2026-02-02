Lights, Camera, Action at Milford Independent Cinema

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



There’s been a big change of plans. The Milford Independent Cinema will be able to stay open after all.



The non-profit theater anticipated closing its doors at the end of January due to operating costs, but thanks to the support of the community, there's enough money to keep the lights on for now.



The goal is to start showing films again on Feb. 11. Meanwhile, the single-screen theater is still accepting donations.



A link to the Milford Independent Cinema website is posted below.