Lighting Conversion Work To Take Place At Fowlerville Junior High

February 9, 2020

The Fowlerville Community Schools Board of Education has approved a bid for improvement work on lighting at Fowlerville Junior High School.



At a meeting of the district’s Board of Education Tuesday, officials unanimously agreed with a recommendation to approve a bid for the work, and that it be awarded to Ion Electric Service LLC, which was said to be the low responsible bidder totaling $655,974. That funding comes from the 2018 voter-approved bond issue.



The bids received were regarding improvement work to convert all interior and exterior lighting at Fowlerville Junior High to energy-saving LED fixtures. The recommendation of who the bid would be awarded to came from Rich Gorski, George W. Auch Project Manager and Administration. Administration received unanimous support from the Bond Projects Committee in awarding the electrical conversion bid to Ion Electric Service.



The $17.5 million school improvement bond was passed by stakeholders in 2018 and supported upgrades at buildings throughout the district. (DK)