Licenses For Area Builder & Company Suspended Due To Fraud

July 25, 2019

Michigan’s Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs has suspended licenses for an area builder and his company for demonstrating fraud and a lack of good moral character.



LARA’s Bureau of Construction Codes recently issued an Order of Summary Suspension of the residential builder license of Gerald G. Wonsey in White Lake, and the residential builder company license of his company, Jerry’s Concrete, Inc. in Highland. Wonsey was convicted of Larceny by Conversion and Fraud Detention by Contractor in Oakland County’s 6th Circuit Court in December and was sentenced to 90 days in jail with five years of probation.



LARA says Wonsey and his company entered into a contract with a homeowner to construct a barn to be completed 45 days after obtaining permits. Wonsey reportedly cashed a $23,000 deposit check from the homeowners and obtained materials and permits for the project. He abandoned the project without completing it and failed to reimburse the homeowners for money they paid him for work that was never completed.



LARA outlined violations of the Michigan Occupational Code including demonstrating fraud, deceit and dishonesty in the practice of an occupation, demonstrating a lack of good moral character by failing to serve the public in a fair, honest, and open manner, abandonment of the job, and failure to remit money coming into the person's possession that belongs to others. LARA's formal complaint is dated June 26th and Wonsey was required to respond within 15 days; however he has yet to do so.