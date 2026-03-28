Library Hop At Brighton District Library

March 28, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Brighton District Library is participating in a Library Hop this April.



A Library Hop is a chance for people to not only visit their own home library, but select other libraries throughout Livingston, Oakland, Lapeer, and Washtenaw Counties.



Visitors can stop in and explore new libraries or old favorites and see what each library has to offer. They can register for programs, make a day trip out of it with suggested local stops, or use their library card to check out books or other items.



Those looking to participate should visit their home library starting on Wednesday, April 1st to pick up a Library Hop Passport. Then visit any of the 21 participating libraries and get your passport stamped all throughout the month. Bring the passport back to your home library with two or more locations stamped to get a small prize.



Visiting all Livingston County Libraries will get an entry into a BDL Grand Prize drawing, and anyone who visits all 21 libraries is also eligible for further prizes.



Anyone who participates - regardless of number of stamps - will be entered to win an overall Grand Prize, with swag from all participating libraries.



For more information call 810-229-6571 or visit the Youth or Information Desks starting April 1.



The Brighton District Library is located at 100 Library Drive.



An event flyer is attached.