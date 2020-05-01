Library Emphasizes Digital Resources During Shutdown

May 1, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





While the Brighton Library’s doors are still locked, digital resources are still available.



In response to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s extension of the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order, the Brighton District Library, along with Livingston County’s other libraries will remain closed until further notice. Additionally, Brighton has cancelled all programs and meeting room usage through the end of June.



In a release, Brighton District Library Director Cindy Mack reminds residents that they have a wide variety of digital resources they can download or stream. This includes eBooks, audiobooks, online courses, academic databases, interactive picture books, and downloadable magazines. The library has seen a large increase in electronic activity and is reportedly working hard to bring more copies and titles to their collection to meet demand.



Staff members are also working to develop supplementary online services and programs to help during these challenging times. The Administrative Team is in the process of developing a phased plan for reopening the building with guidance from the CDC, and the local and state health departments, to ensure staff and patron safety is a top priority.



Digital library cards are available for the Brighton Library, along with many of Livingston County’s other libraries. County-wide, all have waived late-fees for the time being, and are asking lenders to keep their materials until further notice.