A Walk In The Woods Chosen As 2019 Community Read

March 1, 2019

To Livingston County residents looking forward to the new community reading event, local librarians are telling them to go take a hike.



Bill Bryson’s A Walk in the Woods has been selected as the 2019 Livingston Reads selection as the event celebrates its 15th year. Bryson’s 1998 humorous travelogue follows him and a friend as they adventure up and down the 2,100 mile Appalachian Trail, from Georgia to Maine. He shares not only their experiences, but the history of trail, its ecology, and the importance of preserving it for future generations.



The book is available at all 6 Livingston County libraries, located in Brighton, Fowlerville, Hamburg, Hartland, Howell, and Pinckney. Howell Carnegie District Library Adult Services Librarian Brandi Tambasco says the community read is a great excuse to get together with other people and share your thoughts and impressions of a book you’ve got in common.



Several events are scheduled at each library from this Monday through the end of April. There will book discussions, hunting and wildlife presentations, events with local residents who’ve walked the Trail and much more. The event culminates on April 27th with a screening of the 2015 movie adaptation starring Robert Redford and Nick Nolte.



For more information and a complete list of events at all of the libraries, visit the link posted below. (MK)