LG Recalls Electric Ranges Due To Fire Hazard

February 6, 2025

LG is recalling electric ranges due to fire hazards.



LG Electronics, in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, warns consumers that front-mounted knobs on electric ranges can be activated by accidental contact by humans or pets, posing a fire hazard.



Around 500,000 ranges sold over the last decade are included, impacting several makes and models.



CPSC has received at least 86 reports of unintentional activation of the front-mounted knobs. The LG ranges have been involved in more than 28 fires. At least five fires caused extensive property damage totaling over $340,000. At least eight minor injuries have been reported, including burns, and there have been reports of three fires involving pet deaths.



Consumers should use the Control Lock/Lock Out function on the range control panel to disable activation of the heating elements when the range is not in use.



More information is available in the provided links.