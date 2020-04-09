LETS Waiving Passenger Fee During State Of Emergency

April 9, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Residents that depend on the Livingston Essential Transportation Service (LETS) will be spared the passenger fee for the time being.



Last month, LETS suspended regular transportation service during the COVID-19 emergency, but is continuing to provide rides for dialysis and other critical medical appointments. Seeing the exchange of passenger fares as a safety risk for drivers, coupled with the economic damage done by the outbreak and the hardships it has presented on many citizens, the Livingston County Board of Commissioners has authorized the temporary waiving of passenger fees.



LETS Director Greg Kellogg, who made the recommendation, spoke with commissioners during Wednesday morning’s online Finance Committee meeting on how long this will last. He said he originally wrote the resolution to coincide, or be in line with Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s request for the 70-day state of emergency extension. However, on Tuesday, legislature did not honor that request and extended it through only April 30th. Kellogg said he then amended the resolution allow for the waiving of fees through June 30th, or the end of the state of emergency, whichever is sooner.



With the passing of last month’s federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act, LETS will be receiving funding from the Federal Transit Administration to reimburse 100% of operating expenses during the COVID-19 emergency.