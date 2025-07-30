Grant Program Approved For New “Community Connections Bus Route”

July 30, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A grant program will help support a new “Community Connections Bus Route” through LETS to connect those in transitional housing with various resources.



The Board of Commissioners met Monday night and approved a resolution to accept funding from Trinity Health’s “Investing in Our Communities Program” in the amount of $48,100 to support a 1-year demonstration of the bus route through the Livingston Essential Transportation Service or LETS.



Trinity Health’s Investing in Our Communities Program provides funding for sustainable projects that promote optimal health for populations who are experiencing poverty and other vulnerabilities based on the new Community Health Needs Assessment top priorities.



Trinity Health Livingston's new priority needs include mental health, food and nutrition security, and transportation - which is one of the primary barriers to healthcare access among vulnerable populations.



LETS submitted a proposal for a Community Connections bus route to link individuals in the four county shelters to essential community resources, such as healthcare, job training, and education centers.



Trinity Health has awarded $48,100 to match state and federal funding to support a one-year demonstration of the route, which will be evaluated on quantitative and qualitative objectives that measure community impact.



Cindy Alesso of Marion Township spoke during call to the public in support of the grant to increase and have a specific bus route that supports agencies providing transitional living that include LACASA, The Connection Youth Service, Bethel Suites, and Kensington Inn. She said the grant is amazing because of the leverage that it has to support those in transitional housing – over $120,000 in federal funds and over $72,000 in state funds.



Alesso said as someone in leadership at St. Joe’s food pantry, she can attest to the identified needs. She said if people don’t have housing or transportation, “those two things are key to being able to do the next thing” – adding if people don’t have reliable transportation they can’t get a job or lose their job for not showing up.



While the primary goals are to support healthcare, job training, and education centers initially; Alesso said she would really hope there would be a way the service could also be utilized to support people accessing food pantries because there are many in the county who can’t. She said there are plenty who don’t have transportation who are waiting for a car or a ride, or there aren’t any routes available when they try and schedule them.



LETS will utilize its existing fleet of vehicles to provide the service, and any additional staff needs will be limited to temporary driver positions for the one-year demonstration period.