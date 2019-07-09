LETS Looks To Lease Vehicle Parking Space At Brighton Bus Garage

July 9, 2019

A resolution authorizing the parking space lease agreement between Livingston County and Brighton Area Schools (BAS) came before a county subcommittee Monday for consideration.



In a memo to committee members, Transportation Director Greg Kellogg stated that the entire vehicle fleet for the Livingston Essential Transportation Service, or LETS, is housed at the Livingston County Transportation Complex, located west of Howell near the airport, but notes the lack of vehicle storage in the eastern portion of the county. Kellogg told county leaders that creates operating inefficiencies when LETS vehicles travel empty between the Transportation Complex and morning pickup locations in and around Brighton.



Kellogg feels it is “prudent” for LETS to enter into a short-term arrangement before pursuing an investment like purchasing a facility for additional vehicle storage or a long-term lease. An arrangement proposed to BAS seeks to lease parking space, specifically with the Brighton Bus Garage as LETS officials feel it is secure and a prime location due to its proximity to Grand River and Old US-23. The district has agreed to lease parking space at a cost of $50 per space per month for an initial lease of two spaces for one year.



The resolution regarding the agreement received unanimous support from committee members. It must receive final approval from the Board of Commissioners. (DK)