LETS Looks To Implement Bus Service From County To Detroit Metro Airport

February 5, 2019

Bus service from Livingston County to the Detroit Metro Airport is a possibility this year, should the Livingston Essential Transportation Service, or LETS, receive state assistance.



LETS is looking to apply for state funding for the coming fiscal year that would help support bus service to the airport from the county. While that type of service has been proposed and discussed for many years, Transportation Director Greg Kellogg says uncertainties about funding and a location for a bus stop has prevented its implementation. Now, with a plan for how to fund the service, LETS is hoping to receive the funding and begin operations this year.



A resolution of intent to apply for the assistance came before a county subcommittee Monday. Members of the General Government and Health and Human Services Committee unanimously voted to approve the resolution. While the project is still very much in the planning stages, Kellogg says LETS would contract a motor coach operator to carry out the bus service instead of operating it themselves. The bus would likely leave every hour and a rough fare estimate is $18 each way with half off for senior citizens and disabled individuals.



In a memo to the county’s commissioners, Kellogg says the total cost to operate the airport service is around $2.3(m) million, adding that more importantly, operating costs and capital costs for the stop location would require no local funding. The resolution from LETS still needs approval from the county’s Finance Committee and Board of Commissioners. If approved, LETS must apply for the funding by February 15th. (DK)