LETS Launches Smartphone App

February 24, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A new smartphone app will let local residents book a ride with Livingston Essential Transportation Services.



Smartphone users can now go into their mobile app store and search “LETS GO” to find and download the app. Once launched, users can sign up to schedule and even pay for rides around the County. Existing LETS customers are encouraged to call their Dispatch Office for their login information.



The app uses a feature seen by those who have booked through Uber or Lyft, where it will show where your bus is to help know when to expect it. This could prove valuable for family members and caregivers who want to make certain that their loved one has been picked up or dropped off at their destination.



Additionally, connections with Michigan Flyer for those heading to Detroit Metro Airport can be made. Michigan Flyer picks up and drops off travelers in the Brighton Meijer parking lot.



Most round trip fares around Livingston County range between $4 to $12.



So far, over 2,500 rides have already been booked through the app. LETS Director Gregg Kellogg said, in a release, that he is excited to see community embrace their app, and called it the “most convenient way to book a ride and give residents more options for getting to where they need to go.” Kellogg added that this is another important step forward in expanding access to transit.