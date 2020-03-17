LETS Bus Service Among Livingston County Closures

March 17, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Livingston County is announcing various closures, including LETS bus service.



Effective Monday, all Livingston County buildings and non-essential departments and services will be closed through April 5th. Normal operations and office hours will resume on Monday, April 6th. A press release states Livingston County’s Leadership has been evaluating the COVID-19 situation and is working to balance the needs of employees’ safety, those deemed most vulnerable citizens, and that of the general public. Residents can visit the County’s website at www.livgov.com for updates and view departmental information for specific information and services. As part of the county closures, the Livingston Essential Transportation Service is suspending service until April 6th. However, officials say LETS will continue to provide service to dialysis patients during the closure.



Meanwhile, the County’s Public Health Department is regularly updating information regarding the Coronavirus disease on their website. That link is provided. Residents can learn more about Livingston County’s response actions, prevention suggestions, symptoms of the disease, and information and resources for the general public, healthcare professionals, schools and childcare programs, and businesses and community organizations.