"LETS Explore Public Transportation In Livingston County" Tonight

September 27, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A program tonight will explore public transportation in Livingston County.



This month's League of Women Voters Forum will discuss all things LETS - the Livingston Essential Transportation Service.



LETS Director Greg Kellogg will share a brief history of LETS and the current state of public transportation in Livingston County, discuss funding, provide an overview of the 2019 Livingston County Transit Master Plan and subsequent implementation, and more.



Tonight’s program is in-person in the Meabon Room in the lower level of the Howell Carnegie District Library from 7 to 8pm. No registration is required.