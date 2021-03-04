LETS Offering Free Rides To COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

March 4, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County residents in need have an opportunity to take advantage of free rides to and from COVID-19 vaccine appointments.



The Livingston Essential Transportation Service or LETS made the announcement Wednesday, saying it supports the County’s vaccination effort and believes that transportation should not be a barrier for the community to access the vaccine. Officials say the safety of drivers and passengers is their top priority.



LETS is following CDC guidelines for public transit and worked with the local Health Department to develop a robust COVID-19 Safety and Preparedness Plan. The plan provides direction for the sanitization of high-touch surfaces throughout the day and complete sanitization of vehicles daily; provisions of Personal Protective Equipment for drivers; and reduces vehicle capacities to accommodate social distancing. Passengers are required to wear face coverings in all LETS vehicles unless they cannot be medically tolerated.



Due to reduced bus capacities, rides for in-County appointments will be given first priority. Rides for out-of-County appointments may be requested but depend on availability on the requested day and time. Officials say the ability to schedule next-day or same-day rides is extremely limited, so individuals should call 517-546-6600

to schedule their ride as soon as their vaccination appointment is confirmed.