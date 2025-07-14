LETS Eyes Pilot Program to Service Four Homeless Shelters

July 14, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston Essential Transportation Service -- or LETS -- is looking to use a $48,100 grant from Trinity Health to leverage state and federal funds for a one-year pilot program to service the county's four long-term homeless shelters.



"So what the program involves is creating a dedicated service for the residents of those shelters, so they have access to health care and other services, social services, to reduce their barriers to accessing those program," said LETS Director Greg Kellogg.



The four shelters are LACASA, The Connection Youth Services, Bethel Suites and Kensington Inn.



"The reason for this service would to have access to transportation anytime for the population of those shelters. This bus would essentially be dedicated to serving those shelters."



Kellogg says if approved, the pilot would cost about $240,000 to cover two drivers and operating costs.



He expects a resolution to accept the grant funding will go before the Livingston County Board of Commissioners later this month.