New LETS App Would Bring Greater Visibility, Benefits

June 14, 2021

By Mike Kruzman & Jon King / news@whmi.com





Correction: A previous version of this story indicated that the app was already in use. That was incorrect. We apologize for the error.





Riders with the Livingston Essential Transportation Service may soon have an easier time than ever when booking a ride.



This past March, LETS began talking about using Ecolane DRT software and its associated smartphone app. Transportation Director Greg Kellogg recently told a committee of County Commissioners that the problem with the app as originally presented is that users would have to search and download it under the Ecoline brand, and then scroll through dozens of agencies within it to find LETS. Before deploying it, however, LETS was recently offered the option to upgrade it so that users will be able to find it by searching their smartphone app stores for “LETS” and then download the LETS-branded version.



Kellogg noted the easier-to-find and use app would also be a benefit to new users who might be out for the evening and need a safe ride home. The director is also aiming to add the new customer feedback and service module to their plan. Kellogg said they have reams of paper with both positive feedback and incidents on file. He said it would be wonderful to be able to consolidate those digitally and be able to search by customer name.



County Commissioners on the General Government Committee were supportive of the idea. Doug Helzerman liked that it was cutting edge and Mitchell Zajac appreciated how it opened up opportunities for non-traditional users to become engaged.



All costs associated with the upgrade are eligible for reimbursement through federal and state grants. The full County Board of Commissioners will vote on his request at their meeting tonight.