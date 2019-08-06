LETS Looks To Contract Bus Service To Detroit Metro Airport

August 6, 2019

The Livingston Essential Transportation Service (LETS) is looking to contract with a third-party that would provide daily bus service from Brighton to the Detroit Metro Airport.



A memo to the Livingston County Board of Commissioners from LETS Transportation Director Greg Kellogg states that the recently completed Transit Master Plan has identified fixed-route service from the county to the Detroit Metro Airport (DTW) as a top priority for area residents. While LETS does not possess the scale or experience to provide that type of service directly, it has the ability to contract with a third-party vendor to do so. LETS received a proposal they found favorable from vendor Indian Trails, Inc. and its subsidiary Michigan Flyer, LLC. The proposal includes a stop at the Meijer Park and Ride lot in Brighton with 14 round-trips between Brighton and DTW per day. The service would operate from approximately 4am to 11pm, 365 days a year, with stops at both DTW terminals. Of the 14 round-trips, eight will be direct routes from Brighton to the airport, while six would stop in Ann Arbor to pick up passengers from the Blake Transit Center.



The plan is said to be a starting point and additional direct routes could be established if the demand is sufficient. Kellogg indicates that the service is eligible for grant funding from the state Local Bus Operating assistance program administered by the Michigan Department of Transportation which will cover approximately 35% of the service cost; while passenger fares and a contribution from Indian Trails, Inc. Michigan Flyer, LLC will cover the remaining cost with no local contribution required.



A county subcommittee on Monday considered a resolution that would authorize the contract award to Indian Trails, Inc. and Michigan Flyer, LLC. The resolution received unanimous support and will next go to the Finance Committee on Wednesday. If passed, it will move to the Board of Commissioners for final approval at their meeting next Monday, August 12th. The contract for airport transportation service would be for a base three-year contract beginning September 1st of this year to August 31st of 2022, with up to two additional one-year renewals.



Kellogg describes the Michigan Flyer buses as comfortable, luxury motor coaches that are equipped with WiFi. (DK)





Facebook photo.