Let the Games Begin for Gleaner’s March Matchness Brackets

March 11, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



March Madness is here, and so is Gleaners’ March Matchness food drives, a fun competition that collects and donates food directly to the Shared Harvest Pantry in Livingston County.



Dr. Julie Bedford, Gleaners’ Senior Director of School Partnerships and Community Engagement, says the campaign has made a real impact over the years because Gleaners is able to provide three meals for every dollar raised.



Meanwhile, the Harold and Kay Matching Gift Fund is matching every dollar (up to $100,000) which then increases each dollar raised to six meals instead of three.



Each week points are tallied and new brackets are released. No team is ever eliminated as the competition continues through the month. March Matchness runs through Friday, March 27 with the winning team announced the following week. That team will be taking home a beloved “Top Banana” trophy.



A link to the fundraising challenge is posted below, along with a link to the Greater Brighton Area Chamber's recent March Matchness video.