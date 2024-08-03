New Plant Added To Michigan's Invasive Species Watch List

August 3, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





It might look pretty but it’s invasive and the public is encouraged to keep an eye out for another plant recently added to the state's watch list.



Lesser celandine (Ficaria verna), is a non-native, low-growing perennial plant in the buttercup family, most often found along streams and in forested floodplains. It’s characterized by heart-shaped leaves and glossy yellow flowers and spreads easily. It’s a short-lived species that sprouts early in spring, flowers, goes to seed, and then completely dies back and disappears well before summer begins. The DNR says it’s particularly difficult to control.



Susie Iott, invasive species program specialist for the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said "Lesser celandine isn't a regulated species in Michigan, and it's not commonly sold today, but it was first brought here as a spring interest species for gardens".



The recent designation recognizes the threat the plant poses to native habitats and encourages public reporting of lesser celandine sightings.



"With the prioritization afforded by the watch list, we're hoping reports by partners and the public can help us understand how far the invasion extends so we can make the best decisions about how to steward our resources – both financial and natural," said Katie Grzesiak, terrestrial invasive species coordinator with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.



The addition was part of an annual review of the watch list, which also provided Michigan’s Invasive Species Program the opportunity to update the common names of five terrestrial or land-based plants, opting for descriptive names over those referring to places of origin.



