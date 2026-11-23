LESA's Annual Snack Pack Drive Nov. 30-Dec. 10

November 23, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Livingston Educational Service Agency is preparing to host its annual holiday Snack Pack Drive, beginning next week.



“Our students are automatically able to have free and reduced lunch at school, but every winter break, they go home for two weeks not having that free or reduced lunch,” LESA’s Candice Olrich told WHMI’s Morning Drive.



“It makes a huge impact on all of our families and their budgets, so we try to make a little dent in it.”



The community is welcome to donate snacks like chips, granola bars, pudding or fruit cups, ramen noodles, easy mac, and other snack food items between 7:30 am and 4:30 pm, November 30 through December 10 at LESA headquarters at 1425 W. Grand River in Howell.



“Our huge sponsor, the GM Proving Ground, they donate a ton of snacks for our kids. They give us bags. We create these huge snack packs,” said Olrich.



She said families receiving the snack packs are identified through the local school districts.



“Parents, to no fault of their own, they’re trying. They’re trying to make ends meet. They’re trying to care for their kids, but we do have kids that go hungry,” said Olrich.



“Our teachers see it. Our administrators see it. My liaisons at all the districts see it.”



The goal, she said, is to send Snack Packs to roughly 500 local school kids this holiday season.