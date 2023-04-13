Livingston ESA To Host Annual Youth Employment Fair

April 13, 2023

An event that aims to help local students grow their talents and careers is approaching later this month.



Livingston ESA is hosting its annual Youth Employment Fair on Wednesday, April 26th from 5:30-7:30pm.



The event will feature over 50 local employers that are looking to hire summer, part-time/full time positions, internships, and apprenticeships to help students grow their career. The focus of the fair is to help connect youth to meaningful career employment pathways.



A variety of positions will be offered in the areas of education, health/human services, manufacturing, trades, business, transportation, engineering, and more. The event is geared toward high school and college students.



Livingston ESA Career and College Readiness Coordinator Laura Saline told WHMI they have an exciting range of employers this year and some good career-laddering opportunities in that young people can get started, grow, evolve, and potentially become a long-term employee.



The deadline to register for employers is this Friday and Saline said there are still a few spots left.



The first 50 students who pre-register and attend will receive a swag bag from employers. The event will also feature raffles and various prizes.



More information and links for both students and employers to register are available in the events section, to the right of our webpage. Flyers are also attached.