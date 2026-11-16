LESA Taps Kristen Maunu as New Dir. of Special Education

November 16, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston Educational Service Agency has named Kristen Maunu as its new Director of Special Education. She will serve Brighton Area Schools, providing leadership and oversight for the district's special education services.



With more than 25 years of experience in education and a proven background in special education leadership, Maunu brings a wealth of knowledge, a thoughtful approach to problem-solving and a strong commitment to supporting learners, families and educators, according to LESA.



Maunu comes from Livonia Public Schools, where she began her career as a Speech and Language Pathologist in 2000.



She most recently served as Coordinator for Student Services, a position she held for the past seven years.



"Kristen has dedicated her career to creating opportunities for students with disabilities," said Dr. Michael Hubert, Superintendent of Livingston ESA. "Her experience and leadership will strengthen our team's work in serving Brighton Area Schools and helping the district navigate the complexities of special education. We are excited to welcome her to the agency."



Maunu will officially begin her new role on Monday, November 30.