LESA Launches Countywide Survey To Strengthen Career & College Pathways

February 18, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A county-wide survey is underway that aims to gather community feedback on accessing career and community college programming.



The Livingston Educational Service Agency (LESA), in partnership with Hanover Research, is launching a countywide survey to gather broad community input on Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs and access to community college opportunities across Livingston County.



Parents, school staff, and community members are invited to participate in the brief survey - which is designed to better understand community awareness, experiences, and perceptions related to student career preparation and postsecondary access.



The results will help guide future planning and investments to ensure programs align with student needs and workforce opportunities.



LESA leaders emphasize that community voice is essential to evaluating whether current efforts are sufficient and where improvements are needed.



LESA Superintendent Dr. Michael Hubert said “We believe it is our responsibility to continuously examine whether we are doing enough — and doing the right things — for our students and our community. The only way to answer that honestly is to listen. This survey gives families, educators, and community members a direct voice in shaping how we strengthen career and college pathways in Livingston County.”



Participation is confidential. All responses will be collected and reported in anonymized form by Hanover Research. The survey takes approximately 6–8 minutes to complete.



Assistant Superintendent for Career Development at LESA Michelle Radcliffe commented “We are excited to continue growing opportunities for students and truly value the community’s input”.



The survey is open through February 27th.



LESA encourages broad participation and sharing of the survey across community networks to ensure diverse perspectives are represented.



The survey can be accessed in the provided link.